Humnava Mere: First song from Kajol’s horror drama ‘Maa’ blends emotion with mystery

Bollywood actress Kajol is stepping into uncharted territory with her upcoming film ‘Maa’, a deeply emotional horror drama that’s already generating buzz. After making waves online with its intense trailer, the film’s makers have now released the lead song, ‘Humnava Mere’, a moving tribute to the love shared between a mother and daughter.

The song captures the essence of the film’s emotional core. It begins with tender moments between Kajol’s character and her on-screen daughter as they prepare for a life-altering journey. Along the way, their bond unfolds through small but meaningful moments. Each stop on their path is full of memories that tug at the heart.

‘Humnava Mere’ is composed by Rocky Khanna and Shiv Malhotra, while the heartwarming lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Lending her soulful voice to the track is Shreya Ghoshal, with Jubin Nautiyal offering additional vocals.

Sharing the song on social media, Kajol wrote, “A song for the one who means everything, your #Humnava,” a line that captures the spirit of the film.

The film itself marks a significant milestone in Kajol’s career, her first venture into the horror genre. ‘Maa’ is directed by Vishal Furia and is set in the same universe as the psychological thriller ‘Shaitaan’, adding a layer of intrigue for fans of the genre.

At the trailer launch event, actor R. Madhavan, who was present to support the film, added a lighter note to the otherwise intense atmosphere. He jokingly called Kajol a known prankster, to which she playfully responded, “No, you’re mistaking me for Ajay Devgn. Not at all.”

The banter didn’t stop there. Madhavan teasingly asked Kajol if she had ever terrified a director by being so overly prepared — memorizing not just her own lines but the entire script. Kajol laughed off the idea, saying, “Never would I do that to myself. If you want to scare a director, there are many other ways. But not that one.”

An ensemble cast joins Kajol in ‘Maa’. That includes Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma. The film is production of Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan, with Kumar Mangat Pathak co-producing.