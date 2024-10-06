Huma Qureshi excited for her role in ‘Bayaan’

Huma Qureshi, a versatile and acclaimed actor, is gearing up for the release of her latest project, the police drama titled ‘Bayaan.’ This film, which is set to feature prominently at the prestigious Busan Asian Project Market.

Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, ‘Bayaan’ follows the journey of a female detective who embarks on her first major case as the lead investigator.

The narrative delves into her struggle against the systemic challenges posed by a powerful adversary, all while she grapples with the weight of her father’s esteemed legacy in law enforcement.

In discussing her role, Huma expressed her enthusiasm for taking on characters that resonate with her values and aspirations. “I choose stories that speak to me,” she said. “I am always looking to explore different genres and push my boundaries as an actor. When ‘Bayaan’ came my way, I was captivated by its setting, the character, and the passion of the filmmakers. It was a project I simply had to be a part of.”

Huma also emphasized the significance of her character’s journey. “I wanted to understand what it means to be a protector and a contributor to the justice system. ‘Bayaan’ provided me with the opportunity not just to explore a different facet of myself as an actor but also to gain insights into what it takes to be a law enforcer in a small town like those in Rajasthan,” she shared.

The film has recently wrapped up its principal photography, with filming concluding in early September. Currently, ‘Bayaan’ is in the post-production phase, with the editing work helmed by the renowned A. Sreekar Prasad. The anticipation surrounding the film continues to build as it prepares for its debut on the international stage.

Joining Huma in this compelling narrative are notable actors Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Avijit Dutt, Shampa Mandal, Priti Shukla, Vibhor Mayank, and Aditi Kanchan Singh. Each of these talented individuals brings a unique dimension to the film, enriching its storytelling potential.

Huma Qureshi has made a name for herself in a variety of roles across different genres. From her breakout performance in the supernatural thriller ‘Ek Thi Daayan’ to her role in the black comedy ‘Dedh Ishqiya’ and the revenge drama ‘Badlapur,’ she has consistently showcased her ability to tackle complex characters. Her work spans various languages and styles, including the Marathi road drama ‘Highway’ and the Tamil action thriller ‘Kaala.’

More recently, she gained recognition for her performances in the dystopian drama series ‘Leila’ and the acclaimed crime drama ‘Maharani.’ Huma also made her mark internationally with her role in ‘Army of the Dead’ and received accolades for her performance in the 2022 film ‘Monica, O My Darling.’