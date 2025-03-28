Hum Aapke Bina: Salman & Rashmika set screens on fire in this ‘Sikandar’ song!

If you’re in the mood for some heartwarming romance, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna have got you covered! Their latest song, ‘Hum Aapke Bina’, from the much-anticipated ‘Sikandar’, just dropped, and it’s pure magic.

The song brings a refreshing romantic vibe that beautifully contrasts the high-octane action the film promises.

Salman Khan, the undisputed king of romance, once again brings his signature charm to the screen. But this time, there’s something new—his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna.

The duo makes for a delightful pair, radiating warmth and passion in every frame. From dreamy glances to captivating dance sequences, ‘Hum Aapke Bina’ is designed to make hearts flutter.

The visuals are breathtaking, with grand backdrops complementing the soulful melody. It’s the kind of song that transports you to a world of love, making you forget everything else for a few minutes.

Watch ‘Hum Aapke Bina’ now:

When you have Arijit Singh’s voice, Pritam’s music, and Sameer’s lyrics, you know you’re in for something special. ‘Hum Aapke Bina’ is a melody that stays with you long after you’ve heard it, filled with emotions that tug at your heartstrings. After the high-energy beats of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ and ‘Sikandar Naache’, this track brings a softer, more intimate side of the film to life.

With the new song out, the excitement for ‘Sikandar’ is at an all-time high. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises a mix of action, emotion, and blockbuster entertainment.

Mark your calendars—’Sikandar’ hits theatres this Sunday, March 30, 2025!