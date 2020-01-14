Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut exactly two decades ago with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which made him an overnight sensation. Even today, his film is quite fresh in the minds of his fans. The actor is also very well known for the spiffing dance skills and has a plate full of characters he has played and all of them are praise-worthy.

Here are some of Hrithik Roshan’s best performances over the last twenty years:

Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar in Jodha Akbar.

Hrithik essayed the role of Mughal King Akbar and owned it with utmost grace, making the audience fall in love with him.

Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya

This movie shot the actor up into his own league with his brilliant portrayal of a challenging character.

Ethan Mascarenhas in Guzaarish

Hrithik essayed a magician who loses mobility and becomes quadriplegic after an accident, this was one of his best performances ever.

Karan Shergill in Lakshaya

Lakshaya showed the journey of a soldier and saw fans going gaga overseeing Hrithik in an army uniform.

Amaan Ikramullah in Fiza

The crime thriller earned Hrithik a nomination for the best actor in 2000.

Rohan Bhatnagar in Kaabil

The revenge drama won the hearts of millions across the globe.

Anand Kumar in Super 30

Hrithik’s portrayal of Anand Kumar in Super 30 shocked everyone owing to his performance and de-glam look.

Hrithik is no stranger to action-oriented movies and has showcased it time and time again in War and Bang Bang with War becoming the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2019.

The actor has always ensured to give his best on-screen and entertain everyone in the best way possible. Hrithik has a hulking fan base and also receives never-ending love from his fans.

Hrithik Roshan has had a staggering year, with an eclectic mix of films hitting the marquee. While he had a content-driven Super 30 as one of his best performances as an actor, there was the biggest hit of his career in the form of the Yash Raj Films backed War.