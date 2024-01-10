Hrithik Roshan’s 50th birthday: Mother’s note resonates love and pride

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan gracefully entered the golden era of his life as he celebrates 50th birthday. Amidst the fanfare and well-wishes flooding in, a touching tribute stood out – a heartfelt note penned by none other than his mother, Pinkie Roshan.

Taking to Instagram, Pinkie shared an emotional journey encapsulated in two poignant photographs. One captured the innocence of Hrithik as a child, while the other portrayed the matured persona of the actor on 50th birthday. The accompanying caption echoed the profound connection a mother shares with her child, transcending the glitz of celluloid and the frenzy of social media.

In her emotionally charged note, Pinkie Roshan reflected on Hrithik’s remarkable evolution, encapsulating the essence of his golden heart and pure soul that has remained unchanged over five decades. She delved into the intimate bond they shared, recounting the nights when she would sleep with the rhythmic lullaby of her own heartbeat, intertwining with the vibrant spirit of her unborn son.

Advertisement

The note continued with a tribute to Hrithik’s altruistic endeavors, emphasizing his commitment to spreading joy, laughter, and a zest for life. Pinkie acknowledged her son’s advocacy for the downtrodden and his unwavering empathy towards people from all walks of life. She praised his respectful attitude towards women, setting an example not only for his growing boys but also challenging societal norms.

Highlighting Hrithik’s lifelong dedication to serving others and helping them unlock their true potential, Pinkie Roshan emphasized that his actions spoke louder than words. She commended his ability to inspire through practice, a trait that made him a beacon of positivity. The note resonated with pride as Pinkie expressed her unconditional love for her son, emphasizing that, whether at 5 months or 50 years, he would always remain the source of her boundless joy.

In a poignant conclusion, Pinkie wished Hrithik continued success, urging him to soar higher, pierce the sky, and exceed even his most audacious dreams. The message conveyed a mother’s love, admiration, and unyielding support for her son as he embarked on the next chapter of his life.