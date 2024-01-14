Hrithik Roshan unveils ‘Fighter’ trailer date with striking poster

Hrithik Roshan revealed a fresh poster for his upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, he captioned the post, “#FighterTrailer TOMORROW at 12:00 PM IST. #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D.”

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The new ‘Fighter’ poster showcases the film’s lead cast, including Hrithik, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The official trailer is ready to be unveiled on January 15 at noon.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles. This collaboration marks the first on-screen pairing of Hrithik and Deepika.

‘Fighter’ is scheduled to hit theaters on January 25. The recently released teaser received an overwhelming response, featuring Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, all engaged in intense action scenes for the country.

The teaser showcased aerial stunts with the lead cast in fighter jets, along with glimpses of a party track and a passionate kissing scene between Hrithik and Deepika. The film, shot at Indian air bases with real Sukhois and fighter planes, concluded with Hrithik unfurling the tricolor from his aircraft to the tune of ‘Sujlam Suflam.’

Apart from ‘Fighter,’ Hrithik is set to appear in the action thriller ‘War 2.’ Deepika, on the other hand, has the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘The Intern’ in her upcoming projects. (ANI)