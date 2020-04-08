As the world is suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is doing their bit to help the needy. In India, to combat the crisis, PM Modi has called for a 21-day lockdown and so everyone is in home quarantine. B-town is also making their efforts to create awareness among the people by posting videos and pictures of them on their social media handles. These celebs are also coming forward with contributions to fight the deadly disease. Hrithik Roshan is also among them. After arranging N95 and FFP3 masks for BMC workers and caretakers, Hrithik Roshan is now helping facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for those who cannot help themselves with it.

The Super 30 actor has empowered the NGO, Akshaya Patra who are working on ground to ensure old age homes, daily wage labourers, and low income groups across India get nutritious cooked meals in these tough times.

Akshaya Patra, the NGO took to their Twitter and shared tweets about receiving Hrithik Roshan’s immediate help.

They wrote, “We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low-income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine (sic).”

“We salute the immediate help from Superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of ALL INDIANS in need of care. We deeply thank you for your gesture. @iHrithik”

In return, the actor took to his twitter handle and replied in a rather emotional and warm way. He wrote, “I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief (sic).”

From the time this pandemic has hit our country and the world, Hrithik has been constantly and proactively looking for ways to help the people of our country in this battle against the Coronavirus. As a responsible and concerned citizen, Hrithik is not just awake to what has been happening and extending a helping hand where it is required, but he is also using his massive influence to educate millions of his fans in various ways to ensure the correct messages are reaching more and more people.