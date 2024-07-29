Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad dispel breakup rumors with public outing

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who confirmed their relationship in 2022, have recently put an end to breakup rumors with a public outing in Mumbai. The couple was spotted together on Sunday night, enjoying a relaxed movie date amidst ongoing speculation about their relationship status.

The rumors started circulating when Hrithik appeared solo at several public events, including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, as well as the funeral of Farah Khan’s mother. Adding fuel to the fire, Hrithik didn’t promote Saba’s latest song, which led some to speculate trouble in paradise.

However, a Reddit post surfaced that seemed to debunk these rumors. A user shared a video of Hrithik and Saba leaving a cinema after watching a movie together. The couple looked comfortable and affectionate, with Saba holding onto Hrithik’s arm as they left the venue, both dressed casually and wearing face masks.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he shares two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne has since moved on and is currently dating Arslan Goni, brother of actor Aly Goni.

Professionally, Hrithik’s last film was ‘Fighter,’ directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He is now gearing up for ‘War 2,’ in which he stars alongside Jr NTR. Portions of the film shot in Mumbai have already generated excitement among his fans.

By making a joint appearance, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have effectively put to rest any doubts about their relationship, showing that they are going strong despite the rumors circulating in the media.