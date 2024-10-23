How Shraddha Kapoor pranks paps using Shah Rukh Khan’s name

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her fun-loving personality, recently pulled a clever prank on photographers while leaving Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. Accompanied by Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha, the two were swarmed by paparazzi eager to snap pictures of them. But Shraddha had other plans, and it could not go without Shah Rukh Khan.

In a hilarious moment captured on video, Shraddha tried to distract the photographers by loudly calling out, “Aree wo dekho Shah Rukh Khan! Shah Rukh Khan!”

This cheeky mention of the Bollywood megastar was her attempt to shift the paparazzi’s focus, giving her a window to escape. While the photographers were momentarily thrown off, Shraddha hurried to the wrong car with Rasha by her side. The paparazzi, quick to notice the mistake, called her out, adding to the light-hearted chaos of the moment.

This playful incident comes shortly after Shraddha’s recent appearance at the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi. During the event, Shraddha was candid and humorous, touching on a range of topics from her father Shakti Kapoor’s struggles in the industry to her own film choices.

She even let her sense of humor shine through during an audience Q&A when asked if her Aadhaar card photo was as bad as everyone else’s. With a laugh, Shraddha replied, “Main nahin dikha sakti Aadhaar Card wali photo.”

Shraddha, who has had a rollercoaster career, continues to be a fan favorite. She made her debut with ‘Teen Patti’ in 2010, but her breakthrough came with the blockbuster ‘Aashiqui 2’. Since then, she’s delivered hits like ‘Stree’ and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’. Despite a few ups and downs, Shraddha has always bounced back.

Recently, she opened up about being in a relationship, saying she enjoys spending time with her partner, though she has kept the details under wraps. Looking ahead, fans are excited about reports of her joining Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming ‘Dhoom 4’. If true, it would be another high-profile project to add to her growing list of successful films.