How Salman Khan helped Aamir heal after his separation from Reena Dutta

In a rare, heartfelt revelation, Aamir Khan has opened up about the evolution of his friendships with Bollywood’s other two big Khans: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, and how personal lows paved the way for deep connections.

During a recent chat with ‘The Lallantop’, Aamir got candid about the time after his divorce from Reena Dutta, a phase that left him emotionally shattered, and how Salman helped.

“I was in a really dark space. Drinking a lot, isolating myself. That’s when Salman dropped by one evening for dinner. I can’t even remember how the evening began, but we ended up talking all night,” Aamir recalled. “That was the night our real friendship began.”

What makes this bond even more meaningful is the rocky start they had decades ago. The two worked together in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ (1994), now a cult comedy classic, but behind the scenes, things weren’t exactly smooth.

“Salman would show up late to set. I was very disciplined back then and it annoyed me,” Aamir admitted. “I honestly thought we could never be friends.”

But time (and life) has a way of softening edges. “When I met him again years later, I was no longer the same person. I had changed. I’d been through things. I realised that we’re all flawed. We all mess up. And that made me more accepting, more open,” he said.

Professionally, Aamir is also in a good place right now. His latest release, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, has become one of the biggest hits of the year. The film has crossed ₹100 crore at the Indian box office and made over ₹160 crore globally, earning it a spot as the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. After a brief hiatus from films post-‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the success has been a welcome return for the actor.