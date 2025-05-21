‘Housefull 5’ teaser restored on YouTube following copyright row

The makers of the highly anticipated comedy voyage, ‘Housefull 5,’ unveiled its teaser on April 30. The awaited title is going to hit theatres on June 6. However, the teaser of the film was not available on YouTube from May 9, citing copyright issues. Now, following the row, the trailer is back on the platform.

Earlier reports revealed that Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment filed a 25-crore defamation suit against Mofusion Studios and YouTube, each. This happened after the video streaming platform took down the teaser of ‘Housefull 5,’ citing copyright infringement.

Advertisement

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source detailing the issue. “On May 9, YouTube unexpectedly took down the teaser of Housefull 5, citing a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios on the use of the song ‘Laal Pari’. Viewers were met with a message stating the video was unavailable due to this claim. Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took up the matter with YouTube very seriously. It informed the video sharing platform that Yo Yo Honey Singh has given in writing that he’s the sole rights holder to the song. A legal notice was also sent to YouTube asking them to restore the teaser.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



Moreover, the source added, “The team of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment presented a watertight stand. The authorisation letter of Yo Yo Honey Singh turned out to be a crucial piece of evidence. As a result, YouTube put down the strike. This is how the teaser is now back on the platform from today, May 20.”

For ‘Housefull 5,’ steering the ship is Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. Joining them are Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Chitrangada Singh. Moreover, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir are also on board.

Sajid Khan directed the first film of the ‘Housefull series,’ which released in 2010. Two years later, the film’s sequel hit theatres. Subsequently, Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji helmed the third title, which made its way in 2016. Following this, ‘Housefull 4’ released in 2019, leaving fans to wait for the next feature. Now, Tarun Mansukhani is at the helm for ‘Housefull 5’ with Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolling the title.

Also Read: ‘Homebound’ triumphs at Cannes: Director Neeraj Ghaywan can’t hold back tears