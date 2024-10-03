‘Housefull 5’ sets sail on a star-studded cruise

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Housefull 5’ has made history as the first film franchise to reach its fifth installment. The film, which continues the comedy series, features an impressive lineup of Bollywood’s finest, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, and many others.

Recently, the production team shared a glimpse of the star-studded cast during a lavish shoot aboard a luxurious cruise that embarked from London, traveling to France and Spain before returning to the UK. This extravagant cruise experience spans over 45 days, providing both a picturesque backdrop and a unique adventure for the cast and crew.

The ‘Housefull’ series, known for its mix of humor and heart, has become a staple in Indian cinema. The franchise kicked off with the first ‘Housefull’ in 2010, directed by Sajid Khan, followed by its sequel, ‘Housefull 2’, also helmed by Khan.

The third installment, ‘Housefull 3’, was directed by the duo Sajid-Farhad, while ‘Housefull 4’ saw Farhad Samji take the reins. Now, with ‘Housefull 5’, Tarun Mansukhani takes the director’s chair.

Despite varying critical responses, the ‘Housefull’ films have consistently found commercial success, grossing over ₹800 crore worldwide. This achievement has cemented its status as the highest-grossing comedy film franchise in Indian cinema and the seventh highest-grossing Indian film series overall.

The first installment featured the iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, while the second film’s soundtrack was by Sajid-Wajid. The third and fourth installments saw contributions from various artists, including Sharib-Toshi, Sohail Sen, Mika Singh, Tanishk Bagchi, and Farhad Samji.