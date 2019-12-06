For the past few days, producer and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been quite busy. The actress is enjoying a thrilling experience. A day after receiving the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award from UNICEF, the actress was honoured at the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival for her contribution to cinema.

The actress attended the event held at Jemaa el Fna square, where she made a stunning appearance in a shiny golden-silver saree.

On Friday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share the pictures and story from the event. Posing with her award, the actress looked elegant and classy. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with her award and expressing her attitude. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honoured and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you (sic).”

Priyanka was honoured alongside Hollywood actor Robert Redford at the ceremony. Moroccan actress Mouna Fettou, and filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier of Let Joy Reign Supreme fame were the other celebrities honoured at the festival. Hollywood actress Tilda Swinton, The Mentalist actor Simon Baker and many other celebrities were in attendance.

The actress also attended the In Conversation series of the festival where she got engaged in a panel discussion. She was seen wearing a crisp white suit which she slew like a boss.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the cinematic adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s Man Booker-winning thriller The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.