Holi surprise! Salman Khan unveils fiery ‘Sikandar’ poster, Eid release confirmed

Salman Khan is back with a bang, and this time he’s bringing the heat with ‘Sikandar’!

Just when fans were gearing up for Holi, Salman decided to drop a fiery surprise — a brand-new poster from his upcoming action-packed film, set to hit theatres this Eid.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Salman took to Instagram to share the intense new poster where he’s seen standing atop a burning vehicle, surrounded by flames and smoke. With his signature swag and brooding expression, Salman captioned the post, “#HappyHoli Milte hai Eid par! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

And just like that, fans went wild!

To keep the festive spirit alive, the makers also dropped a peppy track titled ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ earlier this week. Featuring Salman and Rashmika Mandanna grooving to Pritam’s energetic beats, the song is already topping charts. With vocals by Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra, the track perfectly captures the Holi vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Last month, Salman Khan gave fans a sneak peek into the high-octane world of ‘Sikandar’ with a gripping teaser. Playing the role of Sanjay, lovingly called Sikandar by his grandmother, Salman delivers some power-packed dialogues that scream mass entertainer. Lines like, “Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge” and “Insaaf nahi hisaab karne aaya hun” have already become fan favorites.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, known for hits like ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Thuppakki’, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this film marks a reunion for Salman and Sajid after their 2014 blockbuster ‘Kick’. With such a stellar team, expectations are sky-high for ‘Sikandar’, which promises action, drama, and Salman’s signature larger-than-life persona.

While ‘Sikandar’ is ready to light up the box office this Eid, Salman is already gearing up for his next project, ‘Kick 2’. Looks like Bhaijaan is on a roll, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled!