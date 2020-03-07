Holi 2020 is just a few days away. While everyone is busy prepping up for the festival of colours, B-town celebs are also in the same race. On Friday, the Bollywood seemed to enjoy their weekend with some colourful vibes. Friday night saw a star-studded evening at Isha Ambani’s Holi bash including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others.

Priyanka Chopra landed with Nick Jonas, twinning in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles. The power couple were joined by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who she is rumoured to be dating, among others at Holi party.

Nick seemed to be enjoying his first Holi in India post marriage. Sharing his excitement, he posted a series of pictures on his official Instagram handle from the Holi bash.

View this post on Instagram She makes me smile a lot. #holi A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 6, 2020 at 10:15am PST

Alongside, he wrote, “My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India (sic).” Nick’s Holi album also features a video, in which Priyanka can be seen playing with colours with Katrina and Vicky can be seen grooving to the dhol beats together.

As soon as the photos were shared on social media, they started making rounds on the internet. Fan clubs curated more videos of Vicky and Katrina hanging out together at the party.

Katrina Kaif, dressed in a white lehenga, and Vicky Kaushal arrived separately.

The star-studded guest list of Isha Ambani’s Holi party also included Sonali Bendre, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa and others.

View this post on Instagram #priyankachopra #nickjonas celebrate Holi party #ishaambani house A post shared by Simply Bollywood (@simplybollywud) on Mar 6, 2020 at 9:42pm PST

View this post on Instagram #katrinakaif at #ishaambani Holi party A post shared by Simply Bollywood (@simplybollywud) on Mar 6, 2020 at 8:40pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simply Bollywood (@simplybollywud) on Mar 6, 2020 at 5:55pm PST