Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hindi film actor Dharmendra remembers first female comedian Tun Tun

Hindi film actor Dharmendra remembers first female comedian Tun Tun

“TunTun ji was my most darling heroine. I miss such loving persons ….. but life goes on and on”

SNS | New Delhi | December 30, 2021 3:36 pm

Dharmendra, Bollywood, actor

Photo: IANS

Uma Devi Khatri, popularly referred to as Tun Tun, was one of the first female comedians in Hindi cinema. She is remembered for her comic timing. Tun Tun shared screen space with veteran actor Dharmendra several times.

Dharmendra walked down the memory lane and recalled working with Tun Tun. “TunTun ji was my most darling heroine. I miss such loving persons ….. but life goes on and on,” he tweeted.

He also shared a still of him and Tun Tun from the movie “Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya”.

When Dharmendra’s Tun Tun post went viral, fans became extremely nostalgic.

“It was a beautiful film. Miss Tun Tun ji,” a social media user commented.
“Cute post. Woh bhi kya samay tha,” another one wrote.
In 2004, Tun Tun passed away at the age of 80. Her iconic films include ‘Mr & Mrs 55’, ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Aar Paar’ and ‘Mome Ki Gudiya’. Her playback singing skills were equally impressive.

(With inputs from ANI)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' is the biggest hit of the last two years
Rajesh Khanna biography author charts the superstar's rise and fadeout
'Vikram Vedha's second schedule is wrapped up by Saif Ali Khan