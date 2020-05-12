An idea reflects a person’s creative vision and when the idea is turned into a massive series of successful projects, credit goes to the visionary. Ritesh Sidhwani, a creator with a distinctive vision has turned many concepts into reality and provided us with path-breaking content.

Bringing scripts to life and working in liasoning with the best of writers and directors, Ritesh has been able to tap the unconventional and unparalleled demands of the audiences of watching relatable and practical projects. Be it OTT shows including Made in Heaven, Inside Edge, Mirzapur or films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy – Ritesh has been at the top of his game and provided some extremely entertaining content.

With producing credits on some of the best projects, Ritesh enjoys a storied career unmatched in Bollywood. Already working on an impactful lineup of projects, Ritesh has something big in store for the audiences in 2020 that includes Toofaan, starring Farhan Akhtar who will be seen as a boxer and KGF Chapter 2, starring the south superstar Yash.

It’s his instinct and understanding of movie-making that has given us stories that we can fall back on, especially in this pandemic when anything and everything is at halt.