Hema Malini remembers Dev Anand on his birth anniversary

Actress and politician Hema Malini celebrated the legacy of the late Dev Anand on what would have been his 101st birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Malini shared a collection of nostalgic photos from their collaborative projects, evoking cherished memories from their time together in the film industry.

In her post, Hema Malini reflected on her experiences with Dev Anand, whom she fondly referred to as “Dev sahab.”

Hema Malini wrote, "I have such lovely memories of Dev sahab who was in fact the hero of my 2nd big release with a top actor. I was raw, and in awe but he quickly put me at ease and behaved as if he was a good friend. This attitude continued till the end, always exuding energy…

She recalled her early days in cinema, stating, “I have such lovely memories of Dev sahab, who was in fact the hero of my second big release with a top actor. I was raw and in awe, but he quickly put me at ease and behaved as if he was a good friend.”

Malini expressed how Anand’s presence was a source of joy, saying, “I would never feel low or sad when he was around. His calling me ‘Hema’ still reverberates in my ears.” She closed her tribute with a touching sentiment, stating, “I truly loved him for the extraordinary person that he was and miss his warm presence even today. Happy birthday, Dev sahab.”

Dev Anand remains an iconic figure in Indian cinema, having made an indelible mark with a career that spanned over six decades and encompassed more than 100 films. Recognized for his contributions, he received multiple accolades, including four Filmfare Awards and the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award from the Government of India.

To honor his centenary last year, the Film Heritage Foundation, in collaboration with NFDC-NFAI, hosted a special film festival titled “Dev Anand@100 – Forever Young.” This celebration included a retrospective screening of four of his classics—’CID’, ‘Guide’, ‘Jewel Thief’, and ‘Johny Mera Naam’—which were restored in stunning 4K resolution. The festival traveled across 30 cities in India, allowing a new generation to appreciate Anand’s cinematic contributions.