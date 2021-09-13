Height of Romance: Vidyut Jammwal proposed to Nandita while rappelling

Actor Vidyut Jammwal recently ‘popped the question’ to girlfriend Nandita Mahtani and got engaged. However, not many know that he made the proposal in a typical action avatar.

The actor posted a picture with Nandita from the day of the proposal, which happened while he was rappelling down from a 150 metre high wall at a military camp close to Agra.

Vidyut proposed to Nandita on September 1 while rappelling. The two later went to the Taj Mahal to celebrate but made the announcement to the fans much later.

In the picture uploaded on his Instagram account, Vidyut, known for his action scenes, wrote: “Did it the COMMANDO way 01/09/21.”

On the work front, Vidyut will star in his maiden production ‘IB 71’. The film marks his banner’s first collaboration with Reliance Entertainment.