Harshaali Malhotra, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ star, makes comeback with ‘Akhanda 2’

Remember the adorable little Munni from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’? She’s all grown up, and ready to make a powerful return to the silver screen. Harshaali Malhotra, who stole millions of hearts without uttering a word in the 2015 Salman Khan-starrer, is stepping back into the limelight with ‘Akhanda 2’.

Renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, revealing that Harshaali will be seen alongside veteran Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna in the much-awaited sequel directed by Boyapati Sreenu.

The film is ready for a theatrical release on September 25, 2025.

Adarsh shared that Harshaali will portray the role of ‘Janani’ in the film, a pivotal character in the upcoming action drama, produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the banner of M. Tejeswini Nandamuri.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Harshaali opened up about her return to acting, reflecting on her iconic role as Munni and what it means to take on this new journey.

“There was a silence that said everything, a smile that stayed in your hearts,” she wrote, reminiscing about Munni. “She wasn’t just a character, she was a memory that lingered. Today, I come back with a new story, this time, with words, with light.”

The young actress shared that during her time away from the screen, she was quietly preparing for this moment; learning, evolving, and growing behind the scenes. “I wanted to return not just as that little girl, but as someone who’s ready to feel it all again on screen, with you,” she said.

Harshaali Malhotra also introduced her character Janani with deep emotion. “Meet ‘JANANI’, a girl who dreams, who speaks from the heart. I’ve poured every bit of my soul into her. From Munni’s silence to Janani’s voice, this is more than just a comeback, it’s our shared journey.”

The film, ‘Akhanda 2’, is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Akhanda’, known for its powerful performances and spiritual action theme. With Boyapati Sreenu back in the director’s chair and Balakrishna reprising his larger-than-life role, the film is expected to deliver high-voltage drama, layered with emotion.