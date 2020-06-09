Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 35th birthday on Tuesday. The actress, after spending almost two months away from her parents in Delhi due to the coronavirus lockdown, returned to Mumbai on Sunday and is celebrating her birthday with her family.

Sonam took to her official Instagram handle to give glimpses of her 35th birthday. The actress shared a series of pictures in her Instagram story, saying husband ‘Anand Ahuja gave this precious gift’.

Sonam shared two pictures of her along with Anand and tagged him as “the best husband in the world”.

The actress can be seen enjoying her birthday with family and friends (some on the other side wishing virtually).

From the magnificent decorations to delicious chocolate and cookie cakes, everything about Sonam’s birthday was on point. Not only Sonam but Rhea also shared several pictures from the birthday party on her Instagram stories. In one of the photos, Sonam can be seen happily posing with her birthday balloons while in another, she can be seen blowing out birthday candles. Through her stories, Sonam also expressed how much she is missing her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja.

Meanwhile, proud dad Anil Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of him along with Sonam. Alongside, he penned a heartfelt note for her eldest daughter.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor.