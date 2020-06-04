Age is just a number. Actress Neena Gupta is proving it every now and then. The actress is celebrating her 61st birthday on Thursday. Amidst lockdown, she has been spending quality time with her husband, Vivek Mehra in Mukteshwar at their holiday home

On her special day, blessings and wishes have been pouring from all over. Her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta also has a special birthday wish for her mother.

Masaba took to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of Neena. Alongside, she penned a heartfelt note for her mother. She wrote, “Happy Birthday mom. Thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside – it’s been the greatest lesson in humility ever. (sic).”

The image shows a young Neena Gupta dressed in a white top. For the look, she had tied her hair in a ponytail and accessorised with a delicate gold necklace.

Neena Gupta is an evergreen actress and she keeps on giving its glimpse. She is now among the top notch celebs who have been acing the fashion game like a pro. Be it a quirky saree or a pair of jeans that she cuts into shorts, the fashionista can carry everything with equal grace.