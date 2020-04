Actress Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle to penned a warm note for Malang director Mohit Suri on his birthday, saying he is an “amazing person”.

Disha, on Saturday, took to her official Instagram handle to share a couple of throwback photographs with the director, and send him some virtual love.

“Happy b’day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love always Mohit Suri,” Disha wrote along with the photographs.

In one of the pictures that Disha shared via Instagram stories, the actress can be seen posing with Suri. In another, Mohit seems to explain something to Disha, and she is seen listening to her director.

Malang, which released on February 7, was a commercial success. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It is a romantic action thriller film produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

Disha is set to work with Suri again on the sequel of 2014 sleeper hit Ek Villain.

Reportedly, Disha will star in the sequel along with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham, and the film, which is being directed by Mohit Suri, will have her essay a character inspired by Rosamund Pike’s role in the 2014 Hollywood film Gone Girl.