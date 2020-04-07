Legendary actor Jeetendra, who was born on April 7, 1942 in Amritsar, turned 78 on Tuesday. The actor has earned the sobriquet of ‘Jumping Jack’ in Bollywood owing to his energetic dancing skills. His genial screen image, gentlemanly attitude off the screen and, most notably, those trademark white dancing shoes he insisted on wearing every time, will never go away from the popular psyche.

On the occasion of his birthday, Jeetendra’s children Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor shower him with love on their social media handles respectively.

Tusshar shared a video on his Instagram account to wish his dad a happy birthday. The montage, titled Portraits Of…Over The Years, features some of the best moments of Jeetendra’s life over the years. The clip has glimpses of his family including his son Tusshar, his daughter Ekta, his wife Shobha Kapoor and grandson Laksshya.

While the entire series is a treat to watch, Jeetendra and Laksshya’s moments are priceless. The video also features Jeetendra’s co-star and close friend Anil Kapoor.

Alongside the clip, Tusshar wrote, “Happy birthday Papa! Thank you for all the wishes on Instagram from his fans, well-wishers & the Bollywood sites! Cheers (sic).”

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor posted a clip on her Instagram and penned an emotional note for her father on the occasion, saying, “Happy birthday papa! You are the most positive person I know. May you stay happy and have a long joyous life. You are a role model for all of us. Love you (sic).”

Jeetendra is mostly remembered for songs like “Naino Mein Sapna”, “Dhal Gaya Din”, T”aki O Taki”, “Chadhti Jawaani” and many others. Jeetendra was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om in the songs “Dhoom Tana” and “Deewangi Deewangi”.

In Bollywood, Jeetendra has delivered more than 121 box-office hits in his long career. Jeetendra’s son Tusshar revealed in an interview that the superstar of yore began losing interest in acting when he started getting offers to play roles like the hero’s elder brother or father in the ’90s.