Lyricist, poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar turned a year older on Friday. A recipient of the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award as well as five National Film Awards, Javed Akhtar rang in his 75th birthday on 17 January. On the occasion, his son and actor Farhan Akhtar has shared an adorable picture of Javed Akhtar with Farhan’s kids. While Javed Akhtar is sitting on a chair, grand-daughters Shakya and Akira stand behind him posing for a perfect picture.

Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, “75 years of ‘Jadoo’ .. love you pa. Happy birthday (sic).”

As soon as Farhan shared his wish for his father, his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar commented with hearts on his post. Recently, in an interview, Javed Akhtar opened up about Farhan and Shibani getting married to each other.

On the professional front, Farhan is reuniting with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for the second time in Toofan after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He is all set to play the role of a boxer in Toofan. Apart from Farhan, the movie will also feature Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Farhan, Rakeysh and Ritesh, Toofan is slated to release on October 2, 2020.