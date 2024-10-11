Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 5 must-watch films of the legend

Legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, celebrates his 81st birthday today. This marks another milestone in a career that has spanned over five decades. Fans, celebrities, and the entire film industry have taken to social media to wish the “Shahenshah” of Indian cinema, showering him with love and admiration for his unparalleled contributions to film.

Born in 1942, Amitabh Bachchan’s journey in cinema began in the early 1970s, and he quickly rose to fame with his towering screen presence, deep baritone voice, and remarkable acting talent. Over the years, he has delivered numerous unforgettable performances, and today, on his birthday, we look back at five of his most iconic films:

1. Sholay (1975)

Often hailed as one of the greatest films in Indian cinema, Sholay is a multi-starrer that solidified Amitabh’s “Angry Young Man” image. His understated but impactful performance as the stoic and intense Jai, paired with Dharmendra’s lighter character, won hearts. The film remains iconic for its dialogues, characters, and memorable moments.

Advertisement

2. Deewaar (1975)

Deewaar made Amitabh Bachchan the face of rebellion in Indian cinema. His portrayal of Vijay, a wronged man who turns to crime, gave birth to his “angry young man” persona. The film is known for its powerful dialogues, such as the legendary “Mere paas maa hai” scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

3. Don (1978)

Playing a double role, Bachchan portrays both a suave, ruthless gangster (Don) and a simpleton impersonating him (Vijay). The film was a massive hit and has become a cult classic, thanks in part to its thrilling story and Bachchan’s dynamic performance. The movie also featured the famous song “Khaike Paan Banaraswala”. It also gave Bollywood one of its most memorable dialogues: “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai.”

4. Piku (2015)

Even in his later years, Amitabh proved his versatility with Piku. His portrayal of the eccentric, hypochondriac father Bhashkor Banerjee was both humorous and touching. His chemistry with Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan made the film a warm, relatable family drama with heart and humor.

5. Black (2005)

In Black, Bachchan delivered one of the most poignant performances of his career as Debraj Sahai, an alcoholic teacher who helps a blind and deaf girl find her potential. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film showcases the actor’s ability, along side Rani Mukerji’s, to convey deep emotion and empathy in a powerful, heart-wrenching role.

From being the face of the rebellious “Angry Young Man” to portraying deeply complex and emotional characters in his later years, Bachchan’s versatility continues to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers. You’d not disagree if we say his body of work has become a masterclass in acting.

Happy Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan!