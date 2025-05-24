‘Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai’: Varun, Mrunal, and Pooja recreate ‘Chunari Chunari’; internet reacts

The father-son duo of David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan are back with another comedy project. The two are working on ‘Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai.’ Currently, Varun is filming for the title in Scotland with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Now, a clip of the trio filming a recreated version of the hit track ‘Chunari Chunari’ has gone viral. The track, originally from ‘Biwi No. 1,’ is picturised on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. It boasts a solid fandom, and fans are displeased with the remix.

Bollywood has a knack for remixing and recreating hit chartbusters, and the trend has gained rapid momentum in the past couple of years. Now, the makers of ‘Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai’ have recreated ‘Chunari Chunari.’ Ace choreographer Remo D’Souza is working on the song. After the clip of the cast filming the track went viral, several internet users voiced their ire.

One user commented, “Bhai kyun purane songs ko bekar kar rhe ho agar kuch new nahi hai tho mat banao songs.” Another wrote, “Please. Please. No. Please.” One user wrote, “Till date this music is best wen u hear it u have to dance but don’t ruin it.” Another netizen commented, “I want to unsee this….. No creativity….”

Meanwhile, on May 23, Varun Dhawan shared the announcement poster of the film. He penned, “Double the trouble, triple the fun! Jab…’Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai’ hits cinemas on 10th April 2026.” The film features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, and Rajeev Khandelwal. Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, and Rohit Saraf are also a part of the project. David Dhawan is working at the helm while Tips Films is bankrolling the project.

