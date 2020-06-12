Shoojit Sircar’s much-anticipated film Gulabo Sitabo has finally released on June 12, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video amidst novel Coronavirus scare. In a recent interview, director Sircar has revealed a fun fact about Ayushmann Khurrana’s casting in the film.

Sircar, in a recent interview with Zoom TV, said that he narrated the idea of the film to Ayushmann at the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

“Yes, he (Ayushmann) was the first choice but before that we debated a lot. His casting was done later. First was Mr Bachchan’s casting and then I remember I think I broke the news to him, I remember it was….Deepika Padukone’s reception. So at that reception I gave him the basic narration, I remember. And you know that’s when we agreed (to do the film). He was excited, he was jumping since then. So, I think we first bounced the idea to him at their reception. Suddenly mere ko yaad aa raha hai. I think you are the first one I am telling this. So, that’s when I told him the idea,” Shoojit said in the interview.

Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes – a landlord and tenant – in a game of one-upmanship.

Due to the pandemic, theatres all across the globe have been shut and therefore the makers of the film have decided for a digital release.

“I am happy that finally, I can put forward my film as quickly as possible. As soon as the story was baked, I wanted to serve it. These are unforeseen circumstances, we all have to go through it,” Shoojit told PTI in an interview.