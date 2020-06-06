Recently, Amitabh Bachchan has opened up on his experience of wearing heavy prosthetics while shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow during the peak of summer. And now, Ayushmann Khuranna is trying his level best to break the angry ‘old’ man’s wall in Gulabo Sitabo.

Recently, a hilarious new BTS video of Ayushmann Khuranna trying to break the angry ‘old’ man’s wall in Gulabo Sitabo is surfacing on the internet. On Friday, Amazon Prime took to their YouTube handle and shared a funny video titled ‘Yeh Deewar Kab Tootegi’ from the quirky dramedy, which reveals Ayushmann trying his best to break a wall for a scene, under Shoojit Sircar’s guidance!! (May we remind you that the Haveli belongs to the cantankerous landlord played by Amitabh Bachchan in the film) .

Gulabo Sitabo is a unique slice-of-life dramedy where Mirza and Baankey, much like Tom and Jerry are unique and unmatched, friend and foe, naughty and smart, little and large – all things required to produce chaos.

A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The movie will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.