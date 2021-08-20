Follow Us:
Guess which film characters KJo wants on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that he would like to see characters Anjali and Rahul from his debut directorial ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, which released in 1998.

IANS | Mumbai | August 20, 2021 2:28 pm

Photo: IANS

Asked which characters from his movies would he like to see contesting in the show, Karan, who is hosting the digital version of the show, said: “Anjali and Rahul from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ would be the top two characters that I’d want to see inside the Big Boss OTT house.”

The 49-year-old filmmaker reveals the reason why.

He added: “They have an amazing connection and that is what you need in the house currently.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is streaming on Voot Select.

 

