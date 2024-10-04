Govinda to be discharged today after gun injury

Bollywood star Govinda is set to be discharged from the hospital on Friday, four days after an incident in which his revolver accidentally discharged, injuring his leg. The actor’s family provided updates, assuring his fans that he is on the road to recovery.

Govinda, who underwent surgery on Tuesday, has been recuperating in a private hospital. Sharing a health update with reporters, his daughter Tina Ahuja confirmed, “He is better. He’s getting discharged today.”

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, also spoke about his condition, mentioning that while he will come out, his recovery process will take time. “They will discharge him today. I will bring him here, but he will have difficulty standing… He is fine and will start dancing again in a few days. Everyone has prayed for him, and we have the blessings of Mata Rani,” she said.

Doctors have advised the 60-year-old actor to remain on bed rest for at least six weeks. To ensure he recovers fully, Sunita added that the family will limit visitors. “We will not allow many people because he might catch infection. He needs to rest,” she explained.

Govinda, a much-loved figure in the Indian film industry, is popular for his energetic performances, impeccable comic timing, and outstanding dancing skills. Over his career spanning more than three decades, he has appeared in over 165 Hindi-language films, earning a reputation as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors.

The actor’s career began in the 1980s when he gained popularity as an action and dance hero. His debut in the 1986 film ‘Love 86’ was a hit, and it paved the way for a string of successful movies such as ‘Ilzaam’ (1986), ‘Marte Dam Tak’ (1987), ‘Khudgarz’ (1987), and ‘Dariya Dil’ (1988). His transition from an action hero to a beloved comic actor came in the 1990s, with films like ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’ (1992) and ‘Aankhen’ (1993), in which he played a dual role.

This phase marked a turning point in Govinda’s career, as he embraced comedy roles and became a staple of Bollywood’s lighthearted blockbusters. He starred in major hits such as ‘Raja Babu’ (1994), ‘Coolie No. 1’ (1995), ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’ (1996), ‘Hero No. 1’ (1997), ‘Deewana Mastana’ (1997), and ‘Haseena Maan Jayegi’ (1999), among others. His comic genius earned him multiple accolades, including the Filmfare Special Award for ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’ and the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian for ‘Haseena Maan Jayegi’.

His wife Sunita assured fans that, with prayers and care, the actor would soon be back on his feet.