Govinda recovering after gunshot injury at home

Bollywood veteran and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was hospitalized after an accidental shooting incident early Tuesday morning. The actor, best known for his lively dance moves and comic roles in Hindi cinema, was getting ready to leave for Kolkata when the unfortunate event occurred.

According to a statement from his manager and local authorities, the actor’s licensed revolver slipped from his hand while he was putting it away, leading to an accidental discharge that struck him in the leg.

Bollywood actor and politician #GovindaAhuja was injured when his licensed pistol reportedly misfired while he was cleaning it at his Juhu home. He shared a health update, stating that the bullet has been removed and thanked his fans for their prayers.#gunfire #Govinda… pic.twitter.com/7k8sLZJect
— The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) October 1, 2024

The incident took place around 4:45 a.m., and the Mumbai Police were quick to confirm the details. Speaking to the media, Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, explained, “He was preparing to travel when the gun accidentally went off. Thankfully, the injury wasn’t serious, but the bullet had to be removed, so he was taken to the hospital.”

Govinda was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Surgeons successfully removed the bullet, and he is currently in stable condition. His team and the police emphasized that the injury wasn’t life-threatening, but hospital admission was necessary as a precaution.

A spokesperson from the Mumbai Police reassured the public, stating that while the injury required medical care, the actor is doing well and there’s no cause for major concern.

Shortly after the surgery, Govinda reached out to his fans to provide a direct update on his health. In an audio message shared by Krishna Hegde, a member of the Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction, Govinda expressed his gratitude, saying, “With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors and everyone for their prayers.”

Govinda has been a household name in India since his rise to stardom in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He gained massive popularity through a string of successful films like ‘Ilzaam’, ‘Swarg’, and ‘Hum’, showcasing his versatility across genres.