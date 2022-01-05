“Gehraiyaan” posters unveiled by Deepika Padukone on her 36th birthday

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone celebrated her 36th birthday with an announcement of her upcoming film, ‘Gehraiyaan’, directed by Shakun Batra.

In an Instagram post, Deepika featured her, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in a motley of looks.

She captioned the images: A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!”

Under the surface of modern relationships, adulting, letting go, and taking control of one’s own destiny, the movie delves deep into modern relationships.

Rajat Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah also play pivotal roles.

The movie will premier on Amazon Prime Video exclusively on February 11, 2022, jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films.

(With inputs from IANS)