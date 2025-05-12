From Aamir to Ranveer: Bollywood mourns the passing of Vikram Gaikwad

Indian cinema is mourning the loss of makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad as he passed away in Mumbai on Saturday, leaving behind an indelible mark on the film industry.

Known for his meticulous attention to detail and his incredible ability to transform actors into iconic characters, Gaikwad’s legacy spans both Bollywood and Marathi cinema.

From Aamir Khan to Ranveer Singh, several big names from the film industry have paid tribute to the beloved artist, recalling not just his exceptional skill but also his kind-hearted nature.

Aamir Khan, who worked with Vikram Gaikwad on memorable films like ‘Dangal’, ‘PK’, and ‘Rang De Basanti’, expressed his sorrow in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram through Aamir Khan Productions.

“It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to the legendary makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad. I had the pleasure of working with him in films like ‘Dangal’, ‘PK’, and ‘Rang De Basanti’, to name a few,” Aamir wrote. “He was a true master of his craft, and his work transformed many actors into unforgettable characters that will live forever on screen. Heartfelt condolences to the family from me and everyone at AKP. We will miss you, Dada.”

Ranveer Singh, who collaborated with Gaikwad on the iconic film ’83’, shared a simple yet poignant tribute on Instagram.

Posting a photo of the makeup artist, Ranveer captioned it with just one word, “Dada,” accompanied by dove and folded hands emoticons.

Varun Dhawan, who worked with Gaikwad on ‘Badlapur’, also took to social media to honor the artist’s incredible talent.

“I had the pleasure of working with Vikram Gaikwad sir in ‘Badlapur’. He helped me design my look in every detail,” Varun wrote. “A true magician who pushed Indian cinema ahead. Thank you, Dada. Om Shanti.”

Arjun Kapoor, who teamed up with Gaikwad for ‘Panipat’, posted an emotional tribute on his Instagram Stories.

“Had the pleasure of watching and admiring Dada work his magic when we did ‘Panipat’ together. A gentle soul with a gracious stroke of genius,” Arjun said, reflecting on Gaikwad’s unique blend of artistry and warmth.

Parineeti Chopra, another star who had the privilege of working with Gaikwad, shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram Stories. “Our legendary Vikram Dada. Rest in Peace. It was an honor to work with you, learn from you, and see your magic. Eternally in awe of you.”

Vikram Gaikwad’s career began with the film ‘Sardar’, and he soon became one of the most respected names in the industry. His transformative work in makeup artistry earned him accolades across both Hindi and regional cinema.

He was known for his remarkable contributions to films like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, ‘OmKara’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Kaminey’, and ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, where his work was crucial in bringing characters to life with authenticity and depth.

In addition to his Bollywood fame, Gaikwad’s impact on Marathi cinema was just as profound. His expertise was seen in historical films such as ‘Lokmanya’, ‘Fatteshikast’, and ‘Sher Shivraj’.