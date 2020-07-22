Being the breeding ground for rising and upcoming talent, the internet keeps churning out the new superstars of tomorrow for us to marvel at. Over the past few years, there have been a host of Indian artists who have won hearts across the world with their comic timing. Be it Prajakta Koli’s Mostly Sane Bhuvam Bam’s BB Ki Vines, or Danish Sait’s fictional characters Nograj and Chacko, these digital personalities have garnered a huge fan following, especially among the youth. As one avidly follows these stars on their social media accounts, the excitement reaches a new level when they’re seen starring in a new film or web series.

With Danish Sait starring in the upcoming Kannada movie, Amazon Prime Video’s French Biriyani, one can’t wait to see what lies in store in what’s sure to be a laugh riot. Always looking to make us roll out in laughter, here are five internet personalities who are making it big in the entertainment world.

Danish Sait

Danish began his career as a radio jockey in 2013 where he became an overnight sensation by making prank calls playing the fictional roles of Nograj and Chacko. He is also a popular stand-up comedian and has been a part of the Bengaluru-based comedy group The Improv. Tasting success as a comedian, Danish went on to make his film debut with Humble Politician Nograj in 2018 and portrayed the titular character in the film in addition to co-writing the film with director Saad Khan. Having become a household name over the past few months with his lockdown videos becoming a rage on the internet, the actor will now be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s French Biriyani, which is slated for a worldwide release on July 24. Directed by Pannaga Bharana and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Guruduth A Talwar, French Biriyani also stars Sal Yusuf in a pivotal role.

Prajakta Koli

Prajakta is one of the most prominent YouTubers of present times. Popularly known by her YouTube name “MostlySane”, Prajakta’s videos are a comical take on her observations of everyday life situations. With a growing fandom amongst the youth, Prajakta has gone on to collaborate with mainstream Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Vicky Kaushal. Having been honoured by multiple recognitions such as Forbes’ 30 under 30, Prajakta was recently seen in a short film Khayali Pulao. Featuring the talented Marathi Mulgi, the short film is written and directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by One Digital Entertainment and released on her YouTube channel.

Sumukhi Suresh

Sumukhi Suresh, yet another popular comedienne, is known for her humorous sketches, which she writes and stars in, for live performances as well as online platforms. Some of Sumukhi’s popular works include Anu Aunty – Engineering Anthem and her maid sketch with Sanjay Manaktala as the boisterous Parvati Bai. Sumukhi rose to fame with Amazon Prime Video’s Pushpavalli, which received rave reviews from the critics. In addition to the above, she’s also a fine host as Sumukhi hosted the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan. In the second season, Sumukhi returned to the show, this time as one of the judges. From stage to screen, the talented actor made the big leap as she acted in the Kannada film, Humble Politician Nograj where she left everyone in splits with her performance.

Bhuvan Bam

Who is not familiar with Bhuvan Bam and the hilarious characters he portrays on screen. The comedian started his journey by making videos on selfie-mode on his mobile phone that he posted on his Facebook page. Seeing the immense appreciation, Bhuvan created his own YouTube channel named BB Ki Vines. Earning rave reviews for the same, Bhuvan did not stop here and went on to release a music video titled Teri Meri Kahani. He also appeared in a short film, Plus Minus, along with Divya Dutta. Bhuvan also impressed the audience with his stand-up skills on Amazon Prime Video’s One Mic Stand under the guidance of Zakir Khan.

Nidhi Bisht

Nidhi Bisht was a practicing lawyer when she decided to give up her job and build her career in the entertainment industry. Over the years, Nidhi has been a popular face on web series made by The Viral Fever. Nidhi has shown her acting prowess in Chai Sutta Chronicles, Permanent Roommates, PA-Gals and Bisht, Please! Nidhi’s acting career did not just limit to YouTube as she starred in Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri and more recently, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl.