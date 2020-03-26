The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has caused outrage among people across the entire planet. The deadly virus has affected all cities across the world. As of now, India has recorded over 600 cases of Coronavirus. Recently, PM Modi announced a complete lockdown for the next 21 days in view of the rising numbers. He has urged citizens to stay indoors and not to panic and observe social distancing. Bollywood celebrities who are also at home have been requesting fans to stay indoors and try and discover some new talent and make the best use of this time at home.

Majority of the celebrities have been posting workout videos and motivating their fans to work out at home since all the gyms have been closed due to the virus outbreak. Amidst all this, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has something else to say.

Introducing herself the filmmaker said, “Since everyone is making videos I also thought of making one. In the interest of public health and safety, my video saying that please, it’s a humble request for all the celebrities and stars to please stop making you’re working out videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except looking after your figures. But most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis. So please have some pity on us and stop posting the workout videos.” She further added that she will unfollow those who continue to send the workout videos and has requested them to not feel bad if she does so.

As soon as Farah posted the video, celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Tabu and others have commented with laugh emojis and called the filmmaker “the best”. Arjun Kapoor, who is known for his quirky comments and captions, commented, “I think u need to work out in the gym downstairs in ur building ASAP !!!!” Malaika Arora commented, “U have taken offfffffffff”.