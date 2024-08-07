Film industry rallies behind Vinesh Phogat after Olympic disqualification

The Indian film industry has united in support of wrestler Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification from the 50 kg women’s wrestling event at the Paris Olympics. The disheartening news came as Phogat, who was on the brink of competing for the gold medal against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States, was disqualified for weighing in slightly above the 50 kg limit.

The Indian Olympic contingent confirmed the disqualification in a statement, noting that despite their best efforts to address the weight issue overnight, Phogat was marginally over the weight limit. The statement expressed regret and urged privacy for Phogat, emphasizing the team’s focus on the remaining events.

“It is with regret that we announce Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Women’s Wrestling 50 kg category. Despite our team’s tireless efforts through the night, she was found to be a few grams over the limit this morning. We ask for your respect and understanding during this challenging time for Vinesh and our team,” the statement read.

Advertisement

In the wake of this disappointing turn of events, the film industry has shown immense solidarity with Phogat. Actress Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to voice her support, saying, “This is heartbreaking, but honestly, this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now! @vineshphogat.”

Bhumi Pednekar of Hindi film industry also shared her encouragement on Instagram, asserting, “You are and will always be a winner, Vinesh Phogat. Itni jaan aur himmat bahut kam mein hoti hai,” recognizing Phogat’s incredible courage and resilience.

Rakul Preet Singh shared her sentiments through Instagram Stories, simply stating, “Heartbreaking,” with a broken heart emoji.

Film director Zoya Akhtar praised Phogat as a champion in her Instagram post, writing, “Champion Vinesh Phogat. You are gold! What you have achieved is beyond medals. So proud. So inspired.”

The Prime Minister of India also expressed his support on X (formerly Twitter), referring to Phogat as a “champion among champions.” He wrote, “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for every Indian. Today’s setback is tough. I wish words could express my despair, but I know you will rise to the challenge. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you.”

According to sources, the Prime Minister has been actively involved in seeking information from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, PT Usha, regarding Phogat’s disqualification. The Prime Minister has urged Usha to explore all possible options to address the situation and file a strong protest if it could benefit Phogat.

While the nation grapples with this setback, there remains hope in the athletics arena. Avinash Sable is ready to compete in the 3000 Metre Steeplechase final on Thursday, with the race beginning at 1:13 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sable advanced to the final with a commendable performance in the preliminaries, finishing fifth with a time of 8:15.43 seconds at the Stade de France.

Additionally, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is scheduled to compete in the Women’s 49 KG category later tonight, and wrestler Antim Panghal will enter her Round of 16 bout in the Women’s Freestyle 53 KG category later in the day.

To date, India has secured three medals at the Paris Olympics, all in shooting events. As the country moves forward in the Games, the focus now shifts to these upcoming events with hopes for more success.