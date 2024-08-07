‘Come back stronger’: Modi reacts to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics

Reacting to Vinesh Phogat’s heartbreaking disqualification form Paris Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he was short of words to express the sense of despair he was experiencing.

“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” Modi wrote in a social media post on ‘X’.

The message from the Prime Minister comes after Phogat, who made history just yesterday by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to reach the Olympic final, saw her hopes for a medal dashed this morning.

Advertisement

Phogat was disqualified from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg category after weighing in slightly above the 50kg limit.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) released a statement confirming the disqualification, expressing deep regret: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg category. Despite the team’s best efforts throughout the night, she weighed in a few grams over the 50kg limit this morning. At this time, no further comments will be made. We kindly request that Vinesh’s privacy be respected during this difficult period.”

This unexpected turn of events marks a disappointing end to what had been a historic journey for Phogat and Indian wrestling at the Paris Olympics.