Farhan Akhtar unveils BTS look from ‘120 Bahadur’ in Ladakh

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar has shared stunning visuals from the set of his upcoming film ‘120 Bahadur’, which is currently being shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh. Farhan took to Instagram to showcase these picturesque snapshots, inviting fans and followers into the serene environment that sets the stage for this military action film.

The images he posted feature a series of tents strategically positioned against the dramatic backdrop of the Ladakh mountains, where clear skies meet rugged terrain.

In his post, Farhan captioned the photos with a simple yet evocative message: “A quiet base #bts #120Bahadur #ladakh #faroutdoors.” The tranquility of the setting stands in stark contrast to the film’s intense themes, providing a moment of calm amid the chaos that the story will depict.

The response to Farhan’s post was immediate and enthusiastic. Friends and fans flooded the comments section with admiration. His wife, Shibani Akhtar, described the scenery as “stunning,” while renowned choreographer and director Farah Khan Kunder talked about the beauty of the sky.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also chimed in, calling the setting “Heaven.” Among the fans, one individual expressed a desire for a sequel to Farhan’s earlier work, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, highlighting the fondness many have for his past projects.

‘120 Bahadur’ goes against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war and draws inspiration from the historic Battle of Rezang La, where Indian soldiers displayed remarkable bravery and sacrifice. In this film, Farhan Akhtar will take on the role of Major Shaitan Singh PVC, a character that promises to embody the valor of those who served during this tumultuous time. Earlier in September, he unveiled the film’s first poster, which featured a soldier’s silhouette poised on a rocky outcrop, gazing over the snow-blanketed expanse of Ladakh.

The film is being helmed by director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Today marked the official commencement of filming, signaling the start of what many anticipate will be a powerful tribute to the courage of the armed forces.