Farhan Akhtar on Trevor Jones’ role in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’; Teases ‘120 Bahadur’

Farhan Akhtar, known for his versatility and depth as an actor, recently took a nostalgic dive into his creative process behind his iconic role in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’. In a recent social media post, Farhan revealed how a particular piece of music by composer Trevor Jones played a crucial role in his portrayal of the legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

Farhan’s post shared a special edit of one of the film’s final racing scenes, where he accompanied the visuals with Jones’ evocative track “Promentory” from ‘The Last of the Mohicans’. According to Farhan, this track was more than just background music; it was an essential part of his immersion into the character.

In his heartfelt caption, Farhan Akhtar explained, “What happened here blew my mind and I had to share it with you. Part of my process (with certain characters) is to create a playlist of music that helps me identify with the underlying theme of the film and the psychology of the person I’m portraying. Through the making of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, this theme by Trevor Jones emerged as the one that got me there. It starts dramatically with seemingly ominous tones and is then followed by a folksy fiddle motif that repeats and repeats, to the point where you could wonder ‘is this going anywhere?!’”

He continued, “But if you listen close enough, there’s something subtly building underneath that finally leads to the release of all that pressure and expectation, the victory theme. This to me, represented Milkha ji’s life in one piece of music. It played constantly on my headphones through the making of the film. The editor didn’t know. The background score composers didn’t know. It was a secret that only Rakeysh knew. Yesterday on set in Ladakh, I happened to hear the theme while waiting for the crew to get a shot ready and wondered what it would be like if this theme was dropped in on the final race ..

Tried it out on a whim and what happened was pure magic.”

Farhan’s detailed reflection on his process not only shows his dedication but also offers fans a rare peek into how he crafts his performances. His ability to blend music and emotion depicts the depth of his commitment to his roles.

Looking ahead, Farhan is preparing for his next major role in ‘120 Bahadur’. The film, which recounts the historic Battle of Rezang La, will see him stepping into the shoes of Major Shaitan Singh, a decorated war hero. Given Farhan’s track record of bringing characters to life with intense realism and sensitivity, ‘120 Bahadur’ promises to be his remarkable craft.