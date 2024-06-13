Fardeen Khan celebrates 20 years of ‘Dev,’ thanks Kareena for role

Actor Fardeen Khan recently took to social media to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his film ‘Dev,’ reminiscing about his experiences on set and the people who made the journey special.

Directed by the acclaimed Govind Nihalani, ‘Dev’ is a significant film in Fardeen’s career, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. To mark the occasion, Fardeen shared a heartfelt video montage of moments from the film, accompanied by a touching note of gratitude.

In his message, Fardeen revealed that it was Kareena Kapoor who recommended him for his role in ‘Dev.’ “It was my third film with Kareena, and I will always be grateful to her for suggesting me. Being cast by Govind Nihalani in a project alongside legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri was an enormous honor,” he wrote. Fardeen praised Govindji for his meticulous direction and compelling storytelling, highlighting the director’s revered status in the industry.

Reflecting on his time working with Amitabh Bachchan, Fardeen shared, “This role provided me with the rare chance to be part of a film that was both relevant and meaningful. The greatest highlight for me was sharing the screen with Amitji, whom I have idolized for years. His illustrious career has profoundly influenced Indian cinema and left an indelible mark on me and countless others. Working with him was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and one of the highlights of my career.”

Fardeen also mentioned his other collaborations with Kareena in films like ‘Fida’ and ‘Khushi,’ noting the strong professional bond they shared over the years.

After a 14-year hiatus, Fardeen Khan has returned to the screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ now streaming on Netflix. The series is set in the 1940s, against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence, and delves into the lives of courtesans and their patrons in the culturally rich district of Heera Mandi. Fardeen’s performance in the series has been met with critical acclaim, marking a triumphant return to the industry.

Fardeen’s nostalgic post and heartfelt acknowledgments highlight the enduring bonds formed in the film industry and celebrate the collaborative spirit that drives cinematic success. As ‘Dev’ turns 20, fans and colleagues alike join Fardeen in honoring a film that has left a lasting legacy.