Farah Khan’s unseen pics for Anil Kapoor’s birthday win hearts

Farah Khan, celebrated choreographer and filmmaker, recently shared a belated yet heartwarming birthday tribute to veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a collection of rare and unseen photos of the actor, revealing that it took her an entire day to dig them up.

The pictures offered a nostalgic glimpse into Kapoor’s illustrious career and personal moments. One standout shot featured the actor alongside the late legend Dilip Kumar, while another captured a playful moment with Ranveer Singh snapping a selfie as Farah joined in.

Yet another candid photo showed Farah dancing with Kapoor, with Salman Khan and Karan Johar seen in the background.

In her caption, Farah affectionately wrote, “Happiest (belated) birthday to my dearest papaji @anilskapoor. I love you, papaji, and it took a whole day to find these rare pics of you… because you are Rare…”

Farah and Anil share a warm camaraderie, evident in their public appearances. The duo’s banter and shared anecdotes during an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ left audiences in splits, further showcasing their bond.

Anil Kapoor celebrated his 68th birthday on December 24, and the industry poured in wishes. Celebrities like Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and his daughter Sonam Kapoor took to social media to express their love.

Sonam’s birthday message was particularly touching. She shared a snapshot of Anil enjoying a tender moment with his grandson, Vayu, captioned, “Love you, Anil Kapoor.”

Adding to the celebratory spirit, Anil treated fans to a special surprise by unveiling the first look of his upcoming film, ‘Subedaar’. The poster revealed him in an intense and intriguing avatar, hinting at a compelling role. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Radhika Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Kapoor’s character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya.

The makers of ‘Subedaar’ shared the announcement on social media, writing, “A special day calls for a special announcement! #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon.”