Aamir Khan admits fear of rejection due to his height in Bollywood

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently revealed that he struggled with insecurities about his height early in his career.

Standing at 5 feet 5 inches, Aamir admitted feeling anxious about how audiences might perceive him as a male lead, given the industry’s preference for taller actors.

In a candid conversation with Nana Patekar during promotions for Patekar’s upcoming film ‘Vanvaas’, Aamir Khan shared his thoughts when asked if he ever felt an inferiority complex about his height. “Yes, I did,” he confessed. “I used to worry that people might not accept me because of my height. That fear was real for me back then. But over time, I realised it doesn’t matter at all. Insecurity creeps in initially, but it fades as you grow.”

This isn’t the first time Aamir has spoken about his height-related concerns. Back in 2012, while promoting his film ‘Talaash’, the actor recalled being called “tingu,” a slang term for someone short.

Reflecting on those experiences, he said, “The things that stress us out in the beginning often turn out to be unimportant. What truly matters is how sincerely you work and how your work resonates with people. Everything else becomes secondary.”

Aamir’s journey in Bollywood proves his point. Over the years, he has built a stellar career, winning hearts with his performances and breaking box office records. However, his most recent film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ (2022), an official remake of ‘Forrest Gump’, faced a rough patch. Despite high expectations, the movie was critically panned and struggled at the box office.

Looking ahead, Aamir is gearing up for his next project, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, a sequel to the much-loved ‘Taare Zameen Par’ (2007). Fans are eager to see what the actor has in store.