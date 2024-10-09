Farah Khan celebrates Gauri Khan’s birthday with sweet wishes

On October 8th, Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated her birthday, and her close friend, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish.

Farah’s message was as warm and genuine as their longstanding friendship. Along with a carousel of pictures, Farah penned a humorous and touching note saying, “Happy birthday Gauri. I love that our effortless friendship fits in perfectly with my laziness… needless to say I love you.”

In the series of photos, the two friends are seen smiling together, capturing moments from different occasions. In one picture, they pose with bright smiles, while another shows them at a party, and a third captures Gauri gazing up at the sky.

Gauri Khan, known for being more than just the wife of Bollywood’s “Badshah” Shah Rukh Khan, has made a name for herself in the fields of film production and interior design. She co-founded Red Chillies Entertainment with Shah Rukh Khan, a production company responsible for some of Bollywood’s biggest hits, including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, and Chennai Express.

On the personal front, Gauri and Shah Rukh’s love story has become iconic in Bollywood. The two met for the first time at a party in 1984 when Shah Rukh was 18, and Gauri was just 14. Shah Rukh, ever the romantic, was captivated by Gauri, and after a few years of dating, they tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

Their family expanded over the years, with their first son Aryan Khan being born six years after their wedding, followed by daughter Suhana Khan in 2000, and youngest son AbRam, who was born via surrogacy in 2013. The Khan family has become one of Bollywood’s most well-known and beloved families.

Gauri’s talents extend beyond film production. She is also a celebrated interior designer, known for her work on high-profile projects, including recently designing a store for renowned fashion brand Falguni Shane Peacock. In an interview, Gauri shared her thoughts on how her design sense continues to evolve, explaining, “My design sense evolves every day with each project, bringing new inspiration and a fresh perspective.”