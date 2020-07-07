The makers of Amazon Original Series Breathe are all set to bring the new season Breathe: Into The Shadows on July 10th. The much-anticipated series has already managed to garner a lot of public attention ever since its trailer has been released. The intriguing trailer gives us a sneak peek into the journey of Avinash Sabharwal (played by Abhishek Bachchan), as he and his wife (played by Nithya Menen) delve into the case of their kidnapped daughter, Siya. Alongside, senior Inspector Kabir Sawant (played by Amit Sadh) is making a return in the show. However, what’s adding an extra element to the series is Saiyami Kher, who recently made audiences go woo with her stellar performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Choked. The actress has been roped in the series for a prominent role.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with thestatesman.com, Saiyami opened up about her character and expectations from the show. She also talked about the raging nepotism debate in Bollywood making rounds on social media.

Excerpts

Tell us something about your character in the show ‘Breathe: Into the shadows’ and what made you opt for it?

There’s not too much of my character that has come out in the trailer. My character’s name is Shirley who is an escort. It has been inspired by Julia Roberts’s character in Pretty Woman. But, I was very excited to be in this character because it’s something that was never offered to me before and is very different from what I have done in previous releases including Special Ops, Choked and Mirzya.

After Choked getting rave reviews, what are your expectations from Breathe?

I am very elated with what Choked has given me as a character. Considering Breathe, its first season has left me spellbound. I have really enjoyed it, so I am hoping that this season will make it bigger and better. Also, it has been an absolute pleasure to work with Abhishek Bachchan and director Mayank. This time, it’s a completely different character that I have played in Breathe, with an all glamorous avatar. So, I am just hoping people like my work and I am waiting for their reviews about the same.

How is the new season of Breathe completely different from the first one?

It’s completely a new story. This season will see Amit Sadh’s character in a new avatar. In the trailer, we have seen that the lead characters including Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen are trying to save their daughter. So, it’s a similar storyline with completely different characters and new plot.

Nowadays, everyone is heading towards OTT, which has become a new normal. What’s your take on films releasing online?

As far as films releasing online because of lockdown, we don’t have a choice but I feel it’s a very healthy atmosphere because at least viewers have something to watch. Right now, I am very happy with the amount of stuff coming out on OTT. Having said that, I think, others will always be alive while things resume; there will be big films that will release in theatres. So, I think there will be a melange of both OTT and theatres in future.

While nepotism debate is raging in Bollywood, how do you see it?

I feel like this debate has been going on for many years. Too many people have too many opinions on this subject right now. There are different people who have made a mark; there are people who have not made a mark and have been a part of the industry. But I do agree that these people from the industry get through more opportunities and that is the only thing which triggers. But finally, the audience decided the fate of an actor.

Is there some sort of insecurity with you also?

No, I don’t have any insecurity because I feel I need to keep working on myself and when the time is right I will get my due.

What are your upcoming projects?

I am all set to make my Tollywood comeback with Ahishor Solomon’s Wild Dog which also features Nagarjuna. We have 20 days of shoot left. Besides, I have two web series in the pipeline.