Esha Deol on conservative upbringing and menstrual taboos at home

In a recent interview, actress Esha Deol opened up about the conservative practices she grew up with and how they shaped her understanding of menstrual health.

Esha Deol, who comes from a family deeply rooted in traditional values, recounted the restrictions she faced as a young girl. She described how cultural taboos surrounded menstruation, extending to religious practices like prohibiting entry to temples or prayer during this time.

Deol revealed that her first comprehensive education on menstruation came from school sex education classes. She appreciated how she learnt these lessons on time, that helped her understand the biological and social aspects of menstruation.

Reflecting on her upbringing, she noted, “I learned about menstruation at school. Our sex education was thorough and well-timed, which I found very important. Some parents might feel uncomfortable discussing these topics, but having that knowledge at the right age was crucial for me.”

Growing up, Deol followed traditional practices that prohibited women from participating in certain religious activities during their menstrual cycle. “We were not allowed to go to the temple or pray. Once the period was over, we could wash our hair and resume our religious practices,” she explained. Despite these restrictions, Deol respects these ‘traditions’ and acknowledges their deep roots in her household’s culture.

Esha Deol, daughter of legendary actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, made her acting debut in the 2002 film “Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe,” which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Although her initial film career saw some ups and downs, with a series of less successful releases, Deol found notable success with films such as “Aayutha Ezhuthu” (2004), “Dhoom” (2004), “Dus” (2005), “Kaal” (2005), and “No Entry” (2005).

After a period of hiatus, she made a comeback to acting with roles in streaming series like “Rudra: The Edge of Darkness” (2022) and “Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega” (2023).