Shraddha Kapoor has delivered a diverse set of characters on screen; all of them have always formed a special connection with the audience. But, the character of Aisha has been one of the most loved one from the movie- Ek Villain, as it marks six years since its release. Gushing over this special occasion, here’s why ‘Aisha’ taught us:

Happy in every situation: Aisha always looked at everything in a positive way and knew the correct method to brighten up an otherwise, dull day. The character was strong from within and didn’t let anything dull her shine. That smile is to die for!

Free Spirited: Aisha taught us to always live life to the fullest and do everything we’ve always wanted to do, being just like a breath of fresh air. Her character was completely free-spirited and highlighted how it’s not the days we live but how we live the days and that’s what counts.

A girl with a book of dreams: She had a book of dreams which were not just hers but we lived our lists through it. The highlight being- where she got an old couple married showing how age doesn’t matter to find your true companion and it’s love that matters. Another one being, how she wanted to see a peacock dance in the rain and another one, to have her moment at a beach which has crystal clear blue water and that scene surely continues to linger on in our memories from the film.

Fearless: Aisha knew that one thing is to fight all her battles fearlessly without getting worried about the final outcome, which is yet another life lesson we should take note of. The fearless nature also helped her fight so many life battles with utter ease.

Adventurous: Another thing Aisha was extremely fond of is the adventures showing how we live life king size, paving our own path and making sure to go on. She believes that in the end, it’s the adventures that make the best of memories bringing a smile on our faces as we look back.

A helping hand to everyone: Another characteristic that we loved is how Aisha’s most favourite thing to do is to help others in whatever way she could. This quality of Aisha, changed Guru from a goon to a gentleman as she shared his pain and ensured to pull him out of a dark place he was in with nothing but kindness and love. Aisha was the helping hand Guru needed.

Indeed, Aisha is someone who has won our hearts and all the above reasons are proof how Shraddha’s character stays etched onto our hearts. Ek Villain has become a classic must-watch film of Shraddha Kapoor, not just because of ‘Aisha’ but also, the songs that always provide our souls with comfort.