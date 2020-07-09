Taapsee Pannu seems to be upset with the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to scrap some of the very important chapters including federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of class XI owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actress, on Wednesday took to her official Twitter handle to share her unhappiness over the same. She retweeted news over the same and wrote, “wah wah.. is there an ‘official’ declaration of any sort I missed ? Ya future mein ab iski zarurat nahi hai ? If education is compromised with, there will be NO FUTURE ! (sic).”

wah wah 👏🏼👏🏼 is there an ‘official’ declaration of any sort I missed ? Ya future mein ab iski zarurat nahi hai ?

If education is compromised with, there will be NO FUTURE ! https://t.co/oJ0TfxWWvM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 8, 2020



Besides Taapsee, many others including West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have stepped forward to show their concern over the same.

“Shocked to know that the central Government has dropped topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism and partisan in the name of reducing CBSE course during the Covid crisis,” Banerjee tweeted.

Shocked to know that the Central Govt has dropped topics like Citizenship, Federalism, Secularism & Partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during #COVIDCrisis.

We strongly object to this & appeal @HRDMinistry, GoI to ensure these vital lessons aren’t curtailed at any cost. https://t.co/pkBaVI4VKM — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 8, 2020

“The chapters could have been reduced, or the syllabus for exam may be reduced. Removing things from textbook is a wrong step,” a user tweeted.

The changes have been decided to rationalise the syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concept, owing to the ongoing pandemic.