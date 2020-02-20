Arshad Warsi has joined the star cast of Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film, Durgavati, which is a supernatural thriller. The makers had announced the news on Wednesday.

Bhushan Kumar took to his official Twitter handle to share the news. He shared a picture of Warsi with director Ashok holding the film clipper. Alongside, he wrote, “Lights. Camera. Action. Thrilled to have the immensely talented @ArshadWarsi join the #Durgavati cast today. Welcome to the team! (sic).”

Meanwhile, Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Bhumi Pednekar too took to his official Instagram handle to share the news. Sharing the same picture, Bhumi wrote, “Welcome on board @arshad_warsi sir, I have adored you for years and am so excited to finally get a chance to work with you 🙂 Thank you for becoming a part of this special film #Durgavati (sic).”

The film went on the floors earlier in January with Pednekar’s announcement about the beginning of the film’s shooting.



The movie will be directed by Ashok. Earlier, the news of the project was announced with a photograph where Bhumi is seen holding a placard of hero, Akshay and Bhushan Kumar of being presenters, along with the director and the producer placards respectively.

The film Durgavati will follow the storyline of Telugu horror Bhaagamathie. It is being produced by Vikram Malhotra.