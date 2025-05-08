‘Duplicate’, 27 years later, still has us hooked on Shah Rukh Khan’s epic double role

Bollywood fans, grab your nostalgia glasses! The 1998 cult action-comedy ‘Duplicate’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan just clocked 27 years, and Dharma Productions is here to remind us why this film remains a colorful, quirky gem in Hindi cinema.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Shah Rukh Khan in a memorable double role, ‘Duplicate’ also featured Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, and the ever-lovable Farida Jalal.

It mixed mistaken identities, gangster antics, romance, and a whole lot of ’90s swag — with SRK pulling off both an innocent chef and a ruthless gangster with his signature charm.

To mark the anniversary, Karan Johar’s production house took to Instagram with a splash of retro memories.

Among the shared snippets was the iconic “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam” still — a full-blown dance number that continues to live rent-free in the minds of ’90s Bollywood lovers. They also dropped a touching snap of Farida Jalal and a cheeky shot of SRK goofing around with his own “duplicate” — a fun nod to the film’s title and twisty plot.

“The only ‘duplicate’ that’s truly original!” read Dharma’s caption — a clever line that sums up the film’s unique place in SRK’s career.

For those who need a refresher: ‘Duplicate’ saw SRK balancing two worlds — one where he’s Bablu, a goofy chef with big dreams, and the other where he’s Manu, a cold-blooded criminal. The comedy of errors and intense action gave audiences a rollercoaster ride.

The film may not have broken records at the time, but it has since earned a cult following, ranking 12th among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 1998 globally.

Interestingly, this celebration comes at a time when Shah Rukh Khan is making waves far from Mumbai — at New York’s MET Gala, no less.

Yes, you read that right. On May 6, the King of Bollywood turned heads at fashion’s biggest night out. Dressed by Sabyasachi, SRK embraced the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” with a dramatic black trench, unbuttoned shirt, bold layered jewellery (including a blingy “K” pendant), and a statement tiger-head walking stick. A perfect blend of drama and elegance — classic SRK.

Post-event, the star shared his gratitude on Instagram: “Thx @sabyasachiofficial and ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable… because u, like me, believe… Style and Fashion… is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K’!”